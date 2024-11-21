Google may be forced to sell Chrome browser to break up monopoly Spinning off Chrome is just one of the various remedies proposed by the Department of Justice.

Seems like we’re entering an era of major conglomerate break-ups. Of course, Hollywood studios are doing it voluntarily as a means of survival. Google might do it, too, but only if the Department of Justice forces the issue. Over the summer, the company was officially deemed a monopoly in federal court. Now the DOJ has to offer potential remedies for the judge to consider, and on Wednesday, it suggested forcing the sale of Google’s web browser, Chrome.

A major aspect of the ruling had to do with Google’s tactics to make its search engine the default on devices (like Androids and iPhones) as well as Chrome. Thus, the DOJ suggested separating Google and Chrome as well as banning the contracts with Apple, Samsung, and others that made Google the default, per CNN. It was also suggested that Google Search be separated from Google’s Android mobile operating system and the Google Play app store. Other possible penalties include requiring Google to share data it collects from search queries with competitors in order to give others a better chance at competing. The DOJ also requested allowing websites to opt out of having their data collected for training Google’s AI tools.

“The playing field is not level because of Google’s conduct, and Google’s quality reflects the ill-gotten gains of an advantage illegally acquired,” the DOJ filing states (via CNN). “The remedy must close this gap and deprive Google of these advantages.”

Any of these remedies would cause a major shake-up on the Internet as a whole, especially at the dawn of the artificial intelligence era. But, don’t expect to see these penalties put into practice any time soon; Google has already expressed its intent to appeal. In a blog post in response to the filing Google’s President of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker argued that the “DOJ chose to push a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America’s global technology leadership. DOJ’s wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court’s decision. It would break a range of Google products—even beyond Search—that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives.”