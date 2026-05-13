Netflix tees up the first teaser of Will Ferrell as The Hawk
The actor has created and stars in the streamer's upcoming golf comedy.Photo: Netflix
After his moving, award-winning documentary Will & Harper, Will Ferrell sticks to Netflix for his upcoming TV comedy. The actor leads The Hawk, a sports sitcom that will roll onto our screens this summer. During its Upfront presentation in New York City, the streamer revealed a July premiere date and teaser for The Hawk.
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