Netflix tees up the first teaser of Will Ferrell as The Hawk

After his moving, award-winning documentary Will & Harper, Will Ferrell sticks to Netflix for his upcoming TV comedy. The actor leads The Hawk, a sports sitcom that will roll onto our screens this summer. During its Upfront presentation in New York City, the streamer revealed a July premiere date and teaser for The Hawk.

Created by and starring Ferrell, the show sees a former number one golfer trying to recapture his glory days. Lonnie Hawkins wants a grand comeback during the PGA tour, and he brings his ex-wife and his pro golfer son along for the ride. It’s too bad that Lonnie will have to also face off against old rivals, board members, and his former spouse’s new love interest. (And do not mistake The Hawk for last year’s Owen Wilson-led Apple TV series, Stick, which is also about a washed-up golfer jumping back into the game.)

As the teaser reveals, Lonnie is the kind of golfer who refers to the water in his bottle as “Lonnie juice,” whose ex-wife seems to hate him, and his own son thinks he can defeat Lonnie. It’s safe to say that The Hawk has his work cut out for him.

The Hawk has quite a stacked ensemble that includes Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Chris Parnell, and David Hornsby. The 10-episode first season will release on July 16th.