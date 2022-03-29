Netflix’s Ozark will be remembered for many reasons—hey, it’s a good show!—including the jarring blue lighting and Jason Bateman defeating Game Of Thrones directors at the 2019 Emmys. But the crime drama’s most impressive turn comes from Julia Garner’s astounding, Emmy-winning performance as Ruth Langmore. Her screaming the dialogue “If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to fucking kill me,” from season 4A’s finale, is still reverberating through time.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark follows the Byrde family, who move from Chicago to Ozarks, Missouri, to start a criminal enterprise for a Mexican cartel. It upends the lives of everyone they meet, but none more than Ruth. Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) takes her under his wing when the show begins. Now, she’s ready to burn everything down around her after losing loved ones, and her trust in her mentor.

As seen in the trailer, Ruth is set on getting revenge for the death of (spoiler alert!) her cousin, Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), who was shot by cartel member Javi (Alfonso Herrera). In fact, there’s a scene of Ruth in a hoodie walking up and gunning down Javi on the street. Is it real, or is it just in her imagination? Because would they really spoil the moment in a trailer?

Meanwhile, Marty and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), try to work with cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) as he sits in prison. Marty even agrees to go down to Mexico to help with the business, but he’s secretly suffering as he ponders over the devastation his actions have caused.



Will the Byrdes actually hang up their criminal hats? And does this unlikely happy ending for them justify their means?

Ozark also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Jessica Frances Dukes, Adam Rothenberg, and Damian Young. If you need a refresher on all the characters, here’s your handy guide.

Season 4B will premiere on Netflix on April 29.