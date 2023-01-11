The 2023 Golden Globes are officially history and the 2023 Oscars are still a mystery, but we have another award show to unpack in the meantime: the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, which announced their spate of 2023 nominees this morning.
While the Globes are more like the Oscars in honoring a wider range of film (and television) production like directors, writers, and musicians, the SAG Awards focus solely on actors. In the film categories, Globe favorites The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once both earned nods for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. For single awards, SAG seems to predict what will surely be some of the Academy’s most contentious matchups in Brendan Fraser versus Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh versus Cate Blanchett in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Female Actor in a Leading Role, respectively (of course, either of these awards could always go to a secret third option—don’t count out Colin Farrell or Danielle Deadwyler quite yet).
In the television category, the second season of The White Lotus scored an expected nod for Outstanding Ensemble, while Jennifer Coolidge picked up an individual nod for her work on the series (which was weirdly classified as a drama). Other notable performances include Bob Odenkirk, Zendaya, and newcomer Jenna Ortega.
While the ceremony has aired on TBS and TNT for decades, it was announced back in May that the annual show had been pulled from the air thanks to (surprise!) Warner Bros. Discovery. However, this morning, the guild announced that they had secured a spot for the February 26 ceremony to air on Netflix, as the streamer ventures further into live programming. The ceremony will kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
The full list of nominees follows below.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House Of The Dragon
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Stranger Things