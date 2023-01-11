We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The 2023 Golden Globes are officially history and the 2023 Oscars are still a mystery, but we have another award show to unpack in the meantime: the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, which announced their spate of 2023 nominees this morning.

While the Globes are more like the Oscars in honoring a wider range of film (and television) production like directors , writers , and musicians , the SAG Awards focus solely on actors . In the film categories, Globe favorites The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once both earned nods for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. For single awards, SAG seems to predict what will surely be some of the Academy’s most contentious matchups in Brendan Fraser versus Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh versus Cate Blanchett in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Female Actor in a Leading Role, respectively (of course, either of these awards could always go to a secret third option—don’t count out Colin Farrell or Danielle Deadwyler quite yet).

In the television category, the second season of The White Lotus scored an expected nod for Outstanding Ensemble, while Jennifer Coolidge picked up an individual nod for her work on the series (which was weirdly classified as a drama). Other notable performances include Bob Odenkirk, Zendaya, and newcomer Jenna Ortega.

Advertisement

While the ceremony has aired on TBS and TNT for decades, it was announced back in May that the annual show had been pulled from the air thanks to (surprise!) Warner Bros. Discovery. However, this morning, the guild announced that they had secured a spot for the February 26 ceremony to air on Netflix, as the streamer ventures further into live programming. The ceremony will kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The full list of nominees follows below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan , Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Bru nson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House Of The Dragon

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Stranger Things