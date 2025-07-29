Netflix has a first look at Pride And Prejudice to bewitch you, body and soul The Jane Austen adaptation has found the rest of its cast.

Netflix just invited a bunch of new actors to the ball. The streamer has been working hard matching actors to characters for its upcoming Pride And Prejudice adaptation, and it just debuted all those new pairs. Rufus Sewell is officially joining the cast as Mr. Bennet, along with Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet and Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet.

The Bennet family wasn’t the only one to add a few new members. Louis Partridge has been cast as Mr. Wickham, Jamie Demetriou will play Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack is Mr. Bingley, Siena Kelly has been cast as his sister, Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw will play Lady Catherine de Bourg. They join previously announced cast members Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman, who will head up this tale of romance and rejection as Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and Mrs. Bennet, respectively.