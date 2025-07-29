Netflix has a first look at Pride And Prejudice to bewitch you, body and soul

The Jane Austen adaptation has found the rest of its cast.

By Emma Keates  |  July 29, 2025 | 9:55am
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Craig Gibson/StillMoving for Netflix
Netflix just invited a bunch of new actors to the ball. The streamer has been working hard matching actors to characters for its upcoming Pride And Prejudice adaptation, and it just debuted all those new pairs. Rufus Sewell is officially joining the cast as Mr. Bennet, along with Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet and Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet.

The Bennet family wasn’t the only one to add a few new members. Louis Partridge has been cast as Mr. Wickham, Jamie Demetriou will play Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack is Mr. Bingley, Siena Kelly has been cast as his sister, Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw will play Lady Catherine de Bourg. They join previously announced cast members Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman, who will head up this tale of romance and rejection as Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and Mrs. Bennet, respectively. 

Production has officially started on the series, which hails from writer Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn. It promises to adhere closely to the classic 1813 text. You can see that in a newly released image of the Bennet sisters on set, which features a really great buffet of period appropriate hats (at least in this layman writer’s estimation).

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said in a statement. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy—it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

It is a wonderful story, but Alderton isn’t the only writer to adapt it for the screen this generation. BritBox is also cooking up its own P&P adaptation with The Other Bennet Sister, which will follow moralizing middle sister Mary. Neither adaptation has a set premiere date as of this writing, but we’ll see which one bewitches audiences more when both arrive sometime in the coming months.

 
