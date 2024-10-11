Netflix has their own Pride And Prejudice series coming The BBC announced The Other Bennet Sister just two days ago

Jane Austen has bewitched the small screen, body and soul. Just two days after the BBC announced a Pride And Prejudice spinoff called The Other Bennet Sister about, well, the other Bennet sister (the “awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts” Mary, in this case), Netflix has also thrown their wide-brimmed hat in the ring. Per Variety, the streamer has their own Pride And Prejudice series in the works—presumably about the classic Bennet sister, Elizabeth. It’s the most romantic, hand flex-worthy No String Attached/Friends With Benefits situation yet.

The Netflix series has not been officially greenlit yet, but it is being written and developed by Dolly Alderton, the author of popular millennial memoir Everything I Know About Love. In 2022, the book was also adapted into a series for both the BBC and Peacock. No casting or further details have been announced for the Netflix series as of this writing.

As you’ve probably seen by now in one of its many adaptations, Pride And Prejudice follows a young woman named Elizabeth Bennet (and yes, her four sisters, including the moralizing Mary) as she falls in love with an aloof man she initially despises named Mr. Darcy. To do so, she must overcome both her pride and her prejudice.

P&P is one of the greatest romantic novels of all time, so it’s not surprising that it’s gotten so much attention throughout the years; still, it will be a daunting challenge for Netflix to say something new within this story when beloved adaptations like the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and the BBC’s 1995 miniseries starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle exist. (The Other Bennet Sister is coming to the channel to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the latter series.) It’s apparently a truth universally acknowledged that a streamer in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a Jane Austen adaptation.