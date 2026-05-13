Netflix continues to bet on Big Mistakes and Running Point

Considering the number of TV shows that Netflix tends to release during any given month, it’s risky to get too invested, lest the streaming platform cancel it too soon. Thankfully, at least two of its comedies will be back, now that Big Mistakes and Running Point have been picked up for more seasons. The news was announced during Netflix’s Upfronts in New York City today.

Co-created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, Big Mistakes premiered in April, with The A.V. Club‘s review noted, “the series proves that, if done right, a certain kind of dark comedy can make you feel just as good as the feel-good variety.” The show centers on two siblings (played by Levy and Taylor Ortega) who get caught up in the criminal world, while their mom (played by Laurie Metcalfe) runs for mayor. Jack Innanen, Abby Quinn, and Boran Kuzum co-star. Netflix also revealed that they’re extending their partnership with Levy through a first-look deal, which means the Schitt’s Creek star will likely have more originals for us soon.

At the Upfronts, it was alsoannounced that Running Point has scored a season three. The sports comedy—co-created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Elaine Ko—debuted season two late last month and has remained on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list since then. The show follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who becomes the President of her family’s pro basketball franchise, the LA Waves. Isla is loosely based on the LA Lakers’ Jeannie Buss. Running Point boasts quite an ensemble, including Justin Theroux, Jay Ellis, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, and Drew Tarver.

Among other renewals are the YA romance show My Life With The Walter Boys. Season three is slated to arrive later this year, but rest assured that Jackie Howard’s (Nikki Rodriguez) relationship dilemmas will continue through season four. Meanwhile, Love Is Blind will be back for a Boston-set season 11, and the sports docuseries Quarterback (depicting the 2025 NFL season) will premiere season three on July 14.