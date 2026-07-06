After bingeing season one, Netflix subscribers don't return for seconds 

After gorging on a season of Beef, Netflix viewers rarely have room for seconds three later. At least that’s been the trend of late. Per Bloomberg, many of Netflix’s flagship titles, including One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Night Agent, fail to retain their viewership from season one to two. Between the first and second seasons, One Piece lost 30% of its audience; Night Agent lost 50%—and an additional 35% between the third and fourth; and Beef lost a staggering 70% after its first Emmy-winning season. More recently, Avatar: The Last Airbender, the latest live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon, dropped 60%. Worst of all, A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder, which premiered on May 27, 2026, two years after the first season, dropped 80%.

Aside from its biggest hits, such as Stranger Things and Squid Game, which the streamer is consistently trying to repackage through animation, Broadway shows, game shows, and remakes, the Netflix model has rarely created loyalty. Shows come and go, with years between seasons, leaving enough time for audiences to forget about them. Viewers who binged Avatar in 2024 had to wait two years for another season. Beef and One Piece took three years.

But delays don’t account for everything. According to What’s On Netflix, comedies have struggled to stick in viewers’ memories between seasons. The streamer’s returning hit Four Seasons declined 63%. Nobody Wants This had a 16% drop; Tires dropped 26%; and A Man On The Inside cratered 66%. We’d chalk this up to audiences wanting comedies with lots of 22-minute episodes they can watch over and over for years and years, rather than 10 episodes once every so often. But what do we know? Other than The Office‘s 201 episodes generated more than half a billion dollars in streaming revenue since 2020.

The only shows that bucked the trend were Bridgerton and His And Hers. Thankfully, Netflix had Kpop Demon Hunters, a slew of Harlan Coben adaptations, and all that positive press from the Roast Of Kevin Hart to keep viewership afloat this year. And when that doesn’t work, the streamer can always appease shareholders by cracking down harder on password sharing and raising subscription fees to account for declining interest.