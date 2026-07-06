White House suddenly remembers it has problems with the Smithsonian
Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Trump administration issued new complaints about the museum's telling of history
Given the onslaught of ridiculous news that comes with every day of living in Donald Trump’s second term, it would be understandable to forget that he’s had the Smithsonian Institution in his crosshairs for nearly a year. Last August, the Trump administration issued complaints about work depicting Black liberation struggles, LGBTQ history, refugees, and more. Maybe Trump himself just remembered that he had these complaints; over the weekend, the White House issued a 162-page report titled “Saving America’s Story,” which complains about the Smithsonian’s exhibits, particularly at the National Museum of American History, according to The New York Times.
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