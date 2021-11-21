Suggesting that at least someone at Netflix does indeed have the patience and fortitude to learn how to play the notably toxic League Of Legends, the streaming service has announced that it has granted a second season to animated tie-in Arcane. The first season of the show debuted on Netflix earlier this month and was met with a pretty positive response—much like Netflix’s Castlevania animated series, which is also based on a video game, though it comes from a different animation studio.

This news comes from Variety, which says season one’s main stars—Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung—will all be returning to voice their characters (Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn). In a statement, Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said they are “working hard with the creative wizards at [League Of Legends developer] Riot and [animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment.”

League Of Legends is a big name in the world of PC gaming and an even bigger name in the world of esports, but Arcane was Riot’s first attempt to translate the game’s world into the world of narrative television. Variety notes that the company hasn’t announced any “further projects,” but at this point it should be pretty easy to use Arcane’s style of 2D animation/CG animation to tell stories about the many other League Of Legends characters beyond Jinx and the others featured in this show.

Also, with issues at major video game companies still in the news thanks to Activision Blizzard employees calling for the resignation of their CEO, let’s not forget that Riot has had some problems of its own relating to an investigation from California’s Department Of Fair Employment And Housing and a 2019 settlement with nearly 100 women who worked at the company. Riot doesn’t directly make the show, but it is on board as a co-producer with Fortiche.