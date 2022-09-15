Lil Nas X is already a groundbreaking, award-winning musical artist, but now he’s also the president of a video game. An hour ago, we didn’t even know that was a thing somebody could be. Hell, we’re still not entirely sure what it even means. Did he get elected? Are there term limits? What’s the line of succession for the president of a video game? Are his constituents the people who play the video game, the people who work on the video game, or the characters who exist in side the video game?

Unfortunately, most of those questions are irrelevant, with a Variety report explaining that it is simply an honorary title. But still, Lil Nas X has been named the president of League Of Legends, and his new duties include “creating explosive musical moments” and signing off on a new character skin for the game. Basically, it sounds like the kind of collaboration that Fortnite has been doing for a while, but with Lil Nas X and a made-up job title.

Lil Nas X will begin his duties at this year’s League Of Legends World Championship on September 29 in Mexico City, during which he’ll debut “Star Walkin’,” the event’s official 2022 anthem. On November 3, League Of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players will be able to start working toward unlocking Lil Nas Nax’s Prestige Empyrean K’Sante skin, and on November 5, Lil Nas X will put on a live performance at the League Of Legends World Championship finals in San Francisco.

Here’s what he had to say in his first statement as President Of League Of Legends: