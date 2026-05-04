The Night Agent is calling it a day
Following its upcoming fourth season on Netflix, The Night Agent is handing in its badge and gun.Cr. Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix © 2024
Those tired of confusing The Night Manager for The Night Agent will have one fewer Night employee to worry about. After three years on Netflix, The Night Agent is embarking on its fourth and final season. The series starring Gabriel Basso premiered in 2023 with a simple premise: After saving a crowded train from a terrorist plot, FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) gets promoted to the telephone operator of a top-secret investigative unit within the FBI, which leads to him uncovering a vast government conspiracy from inside the White House.
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