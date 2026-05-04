The Night Agent is calling it a day

Those tired of confusing The Night Manager for The Night Agent will have one fewer Night employee to worry about. After three years on Netflix, The Night Agent is embarking on its fourth and final season. The series starring Gabriel Basso premiered in 2023 with a simple premise: After saving a crowded train from a terrorist plot, FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) gets promoted to the telephone operator of a top-secret investigative unit within the FBI, which leads to him uncovering a vast government conspiracy from inside the White House.

The series was an immediate hit with viewers, some of whom were likely tricked into thinking The Night Manager was back, and others who genuinely wanted some political thrills. Those disappointed with a lack of night management, though, were quickly on board. At the time, Netflix said the show clocked 812 million hours viewed, which still isn’t a great way of determining whether a show is actually popular or just kinda streaming popular. Still, it was the most-watched thing on the streamer at the time, an impressive feat for a service that had more than 18,000 titles in 2023.

But the Agent‘s hold on viewers was short-lived. Over the next two seasons, as Deadline notes, viewership began to slip. Despite the positive reception, the third season dropped 40% from season two. Netflix isn’t making FBI thrillers for charity, and the downturn signaled the show’s end as a Los Angeles tax credit, acquired by Sony for season four, ensured a proper ending to Sutherland’s travels.