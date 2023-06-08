The aforementioned trailer leans into the “it’s all about family” thing that the Witcher cast talked about back in May, but Eagle-eyed fans of the franchise (specifically the books) may notice the appearances of a big ominous tower and the fact that Geralt and Yennefer seem to be attending some kind of fancy get-together that may or may not be at the same place, which may or may not lead to a big… thing that happens in the original books (a thing that would make for a good cliffhanger if you were, say, splitting a season in half and needed something big to end the first half on). But things might work out differently in the show, we don’t know yet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Either way, we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out, and then we don’t have to wait too much longer after that for even more Witcher.