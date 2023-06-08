It’s almost time to say goodbye to Henry Cavill’s version of Geralt Of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth stepping in to replace the former Superman in the show’s fourth season, but Netflix isn’t just going to make you go cold turkey without Cavill in your life. Instead, the show’s third season will be split into two parts, with the two parts coming out… weirdly close together.

Today, along with a new trailer for the show’s third season, Netflix announced that the first part of season three will be released on June 29, and the second part will be released on July 27, which is only a month later. That means you’ll have to say goodbye to Cavill’s Geralt twice this summer, which should make it a little easier when you realize that one of them will be saying goodbye forever. Volume one will consist of five episodes, and volume two will consist of three, bringing the total to eight.

Advertisement

The aforementioned trailer leans into the “it’s all about family” thing that the Witcher cast talked about back in May, but Eagle-eyed fans of the franchise (specifically the books) may notice the appearances of a big ominous tower and the fact that Geralt and Yennefer seem to be attending some kind of fancy get-together that may or may not be at the same place, which may or may not lead to a big… thing that happens in the original books (a thing that would make for a good cliffhanger if you were, say, splitting a season in half and needed something big to end the first half on). But things might work out differently in the show, we don’t know yet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Either way, we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out, and then we don’t have to wait too much longer after that for even more Witcher.