Search Party's John Reynolds lives out a high school nightmare in first look at Never Change!

Written by Reynolds, the film sees his character forced (along with the rest of his class) to return to high school to finish out their senior years as adults.

By William Hughes  |  April 16, 2026 | 5:06pm
John Reynolds and Carmen Christopher in Never Change!, Photo: Brett Roedel/Hulu
Film News Never Change!
Search Party's John Reynolds lives out a high school nightmare in first look at Never Change!

Marty Schousboe’s upcoming Hulu film Never Change! sounds like a nightmare. As in, a very literal nightmare that a lot of us have had before—usually after a too-long bout of approaching-middle-age navel gazing—as a group of adults whose senior year of high school was cut short by a natural disaster are informed they have to go back to school to finish out the year to get credit for their degrees. This “Billy Madison, but for everybody” approach seems to have hit some of these people—notably, the poor schlub played by Search Party‘s John Reynolds, who also wrote the movie—especially hard, if the first-look photos Hulu released for the movie are anything to go off of. (Admittedly, we might just be being influenced by the costuming with that description; nobody wearing that shirt and that tie together is living their most fully actualized life.)

Not that Reynolds is the only draw here: Schousboe has a pretty stacked comedy cast on hand for this trip back through memory lane, many of them (including Jo Firestone and SNL writer Gary Richardson) pulled from the universe surrounding his long-time gig as the director of Adult Swim’s Joe Pera Talks With You. Other ringers in the main cast include The Bear‘s Carmen Christopher and Single Drunk Female‘s Sofia Black-D’Elia, while supporting roles will be played by Topher Grace, Rudy Pankow, Jackie Cruz, Ana Gasteyer, Patti Harrison, and Zach Cherry.

Never Change! is set to have its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9; the film will then roll out on Hulu (and Disney+ internationally) later this summer.

 
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