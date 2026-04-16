Search Party's John Reynolds lives out a high school nightmare in first look at Never Change! Written by Reynolds, the film sees his character forced (along with the rest of his class) to return to high school to finish out their senior years as adults.

Marty Schousboe’s upcoming Hulu film Never Change! sounds like a nightmare. As in, a very literal nightmare that a lot of us have had before—usually after a too-long bout of approaching-middle-age navel gazing—as a group of adults whose senior year of high school was cut short by a natural disaster are informed they have to go back to school to finish out the year to get credit for their degrees. This “Billy Madison, but for everybody” approach seems to have hit some of these people—notably, the poor schlub played by Search Party‘s John Reynolds, who also wrote the movie—especially hard, if the first-look photos Hulu released for the movie are anything to go off of. (Admittedly, we might just be being influenced by the costuming with that description; nobody wearing that shirt and that tie together is living their most fully actualized life.)