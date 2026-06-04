John Reynolds presides over a hyper-chaotic back-to-school story in first Never Change! trailer

Reynolds and his co-stars embrace the inherent wackiness of the film's nightmare "Forced to go back to high school 18 years later" premise.

By William Hughes  |  June 3, 2026 | 8:43pm
John Reynolds in Never Change!, Screenshot: YouTube
Film News Never Change!
John Reynolds presides over a hyper-chaotic back-to-school story in first Never Change! trailer

When we first got wind of John Reynolds and Marty Schousboe’s upcoming Hulu comedy Never Change!, we had some pretty serious questions about the movie’s tone. After all, there is a way you could take its extremely silly premise—in which a whole high school class is forced to repeat the last few weeks of their senior school year, 18 years after the fact—at least semi-seriously, with maybe even a little drama about the horrors of the passage of time laden in. Reynolds and Schousboe (who came up with the story together), and their cast have, uh, not opted for that path, at least if the film’s first trailer is anything to go off of:

Because, yeah, that’s a whole bunch of comedic chaos, as various characters and high school archetypes (many of them played by Schousboe’s former collaborators on Joe Pera Talks With You, including Jo Firestone and Pera himself) throw themselves fully at the broadness of the back-to-school idea. The result is something that looks like it’ll be more outright parodic in tone than anything taking a stab at being relatable—even if the trailer’s best and darkest joke does have a genuinely recognizable “You’re in your 30s and your parents aren’t as young as they used to be” concept to it.

Never Change! is slated to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend; the film will have its debut on Hulu on June 17.

 
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