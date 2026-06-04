John Reynolds presides over a hyper-chaotic back-to-school story in first Never Change! trailer Reynolds and his co-stars embrace the inherent wackiness of the film's nightmare "Forced to go back to high school 18 years later" premise.

When we first got wind of John Reynolds and Marty Schousboe’s upcoming Hulu comedy Never Change!, we had some pretty serious questions about the movie’s tone. After all, there is a way you could take its extremely silly premise—in which a whole high school class is forced to repeat the last few weeks of their senior school year, 18 years after the fact—at least semi-seriously, with maybe even a little drama about the horrors of the passage of time laden in. Reynolds and Schousboe (who came up with the story together), and their cast have, uh, not opted for that path, at least if the film’s first trailer is anything to go off of: