“Never have I ever been renewed for a third season.” Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher can now put their fingers down as their teen comedy series, Never Have I Ever, has officially been renewed for a third season.

Never Have I Ever’s season two, which aired on Netflix on July 15, saw Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) juggle a love triangle, her mother’s strict outlook on life, and keeping her friendships mended all while making one poor decision after another. The coming-of-age comedy focuses on the frivolity of high school romances, but it also tackles grief, focusing on one’s well-being, and becoming a better version of oneself. All of that is pretty hard when you’re a teen. Fisher has no ending in mind for the comedy-drama yet , but she knows that Devi will continue to face conflicting feelings for Ben and Paxton, played by Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.

“I don’t know how long it will go. I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think [Devi’s] got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction,” Fisher said. “So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.”

Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lewison, Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young will all return for the third season, with narration from John McEnroe. Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Howard Klein and David Miner also serve as executive producers for the series.

There has been no set date for the Never Have I Ever season 3 premiere.