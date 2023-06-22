Every big kiss in Never Have I Ever, ranked

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, bid farewell by dropping its delightful fourth and final season earlier this month. And according to Kaling’s Instagram, this last batch of eps made it the number one Netflix show worldwide at the time, with audiences eager to see what was in store for the Sherman Oaks High School crew as they prepared to graduate and head off to college.

But to back up a bit: The coming-of-age comedy centers around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends as they navigate school, life, and love. Outside of class, the series also follows a household of women—Devi, her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), and grandma Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty)—as they grapple with the passing of Devi’s dad. This circumstance ignites the show’s exploration of grief and mental health, while still providing plenty of laugh-out-loud shenanigans from Devi and her friends on their quest to become cool since, to quote Devi, “We are glamorous women of color who deserve a sexy high school life.”

In the series premiere, Devi expressed her desire for a boyfriend, thinking that will up her popularity status. And during her search for romance throughout the series, she experiences quite a few kisses and learns a lot about herself along the way. So in honor of Devi’s wish finally coming true by the series’ end (and the many, many smooches she and other characters on this show had throughout its run), let’s count down the top 10 kisses from Never Have I Ever.