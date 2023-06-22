Every big kiss in Never Have I Ever, ranked

Every big kiss in Never Have I Ever, ranked

Netflix's dearly departed show had lots and lots of memorable smooches. But which lip-lock deserves to be crowned the series' best?

Felicia Fitzpatrick
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in Never Have I Ever. (Photo: Netflix)
Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, bid farewell by dropping its delightful fourth and final season earlier this month. And according to Kaling’s Instagram, this last batch of eps made it the number one Netflix show worldwide at the time, with audiences eager to see what was in store for the Sherman Oaks High School crew as they prepared to graduate and head off to college.

But to back up a bit: The coming-of-age comedy centers around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends as they navigate school, life, and love. Outside of class, the series also follows a household of women—Devi, her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), and grandma Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty)—as they grapple with the passing of Devi’s dad. This circumstance ignites the show’s exploration of grief and mental health, while still providing plenty of laugh-out-loud shenanigans from Devi and her friends on their quest to become cool since, to quote Devi, “We are glamorous women of color who deserve a sexy high school life.”

In the series premiere, Devi expressed her desire for a boyfriend, thinking that will up her popularity status. And during her search for romance throughout the series, she experiences quite a few kisses and learns a lot about herself along the way. So in honor of Devi’s wish finally coming true by the series’ end (and the many, many smooches she and other characters on this show had throughout its run), let’s count down the top 10 kisses from Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever - Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix
10. Nalini and Andres (season 4, episode 8)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

Nalini finds an unexpected romance with Andres (Ivan Hernandez), the father of one of Devi’s nemeses, Margot (Victoria Moroles). While the two girls battle it out over Ben, Nalini and Andres bond over being single parents after he is hired as the contractor to fix the Vishwakumar household’s staircase. While at first Andres is resistant to be romantically involved with Nalini because of the girls’ continued confrontations, he realizes that Nalini is a hell of a catch and that he “can’t build [his] life on the whims of a teenage girl.” They admit they had been individually brainstorming household projects for Andres to work on so they could spend time together, which all ends with him pulling her in for a calm and tender kiss.

9. Eleanor and Trent (season 4, episode 9)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

Your Prom limo crashing while taking the scenic route can bring a lot of perspective to your life. For Eleanor, it made her realize she wanted to be with Trent romantically, even though they broke up because Trent didn’t want to hold her back from being a shooting star. “Dressed like a mermaid,” she shows up at Trent’s door and the two reunite with an enthusiastic smooch. From the earnest look in Trent’s eyes, the act is much better than the Peanut Buster Parfait that he was waiting for.

8. Devi and Ben (season 1, episode 10)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

How do you thank your academic rival/friend for (panickingly) driving you to Malibu so you can scatter your dad’s ashes with your mom and cousin? For Devi, a kiss will do. With the flirty tension building all season long between the pair, this grand-finale kiss gets heightened when Ben pulls her back in for a longer one and the camera pans down to reveal Paxton calling Devi’s phone. She started sophomore year praying for a boyfriend, now she’s kissing two guys in cars. When it rains, it pours, Lil’ D!

7. Devi and Ben (season 4, episode 10)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

With three seasons worth of growth, Devi and Ben (Jaren Lewison) have blossomed from their tepid kiss as high school sophomores to a much more heated kiss as soon-to-be college freshman, leading to clothes flying off and them having sex. Their season-one finale kiss was precipitated by him waiting for her in the car, and their season-four kiss was instigated by him returning home from his internship to see her, proving that no matter what, he is always there for her. Their night together goes much better than their first—so much so that Ben pitches that they give each other a real shot and head off to college together as a couple.

6. Fabiola and Aneesa (season 3, episode 2)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

Fabiola finds Aneesa (Megan Suri) crying in the bathroom after her soccer game—the one where she scored the winning goal, which her boyfriend Ben didn’t see because he was distracted texting Devi. Fabiola, in all of her science-nerd glory, showers Aneesa with compliments about the impressive, “thrilling” physics of soccer. Swept up in her whirlwind of enthusiasm, Fabiola is completely oblivious to Aneesa’s eyes lit up with the look. Becoming one of the most unexpected kisses of the series, Aneesa pulls Fabiola in by her jacket lapels and goes for it.

5. Fabiola and Eve (season 2, episode 10)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

You heard it here first: Smashing the patriarchy is an aphrodisiac. Making history as the first-ever Cricket Queen and Queen, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eve (Christina Kartchner) take to the floor for their solo dance at the winter formal. Wearing her Robotics Club uniform’s yellow polo and khaki pants, Fabiola expresses to Eve as they dance that she is tired of pretending to be cool and understand hip phrases like “What’s the tea?” The declaration comes after Fabiola felt pressured to change herself in order to gain popularity during her and Eve’s stressful Cricket Queens campaign. The two then proclaim their love for each other and share an affectionate kiss in their rhinestone-encrusted tiaras shaped into cricket antennas.

4. Devi and Paxton (season 2, episode 9)

Never Have I Ever
Photo: Netflix

To up the ante on a beloved romantic trope, Paxton not only climbs through Devi’s window, but he does so soaking wet because of the pouring rain outside. The scene is so idyllic, it feels like a fantasy sequence Devi has dreamt up. But it’s very real, and surely I can’t be the only one imagining what it would be like to be one of the curly tendrils draped perfectly across Paxton’s forehead? After thanking Devi for tutoring him (and using correct grammar during said thank-you speech, no less!), Paxton does his signature lead up to a kiss—slowly and intentionally while a bass-heavy song plays in the background. We love a brand.

3. Eleanor and Trent (season 3, episode 9)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Trent (Ben Norris) are the funniest couple on Never Have I Ever because they both live life so theatrically, so it only makes sense one of the series’ steamiest make-outs come from the pair. After Trent’s brilliantly executed slow-motion walk down the school’s hallway—complete with a Fabio-inspired outfit and hair blowing in the wind—to Eleanor’s costume fitting with Jonah, they have a fairly heartfelt makeup after a previous argument. Eleanor prompts Jonah to exit stage left and start working on another bodice because the one she is currently wearing is “about to get shredded.” The two post up against a hand-painted set piece for a romance novel-level make-out, all while Theatrical Fairy Godfather Lin-Manuel Miranda looks on from a poster that says, “Dreams do come true!” And the Tony Award for Best Kiss goes to...

2. Devi and Paxton (season 2, episode 10)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

The writers love to give Devi and Paxton dramatic lighting and soul-stirring music for their kisses, which makes me happy as a viewer but embarrassed as I reflect on how my high school kisses had the soundtrack of Rage Against The Machine and the taste of Pepsi and Funyuns mixed together. After a few secret, passionate make-out seshes, Paxton publicly rejected Devi’s proposal to go to the winter formal together, because she cheated on him and ended his swim career. Devi tried to make the best of going to the dance with her friends, but with Fabiola off celebrating her Cricket Queen victory with Eve and Eleanor dancing with Trent, Devi decides to leave and is hit by Paxton’s Jeep. (Look both ways before stepping into the street, Devi!) Unconcerned about a potential concussion, she urgently asks Paxton to confirm that he is there as her boyfriend, not just a friend who is a boy. He does and pulls her into their triumphant first kiss as a couple, because—like the Sam Smith song playing in the background says—“that’s how love goes.”

1. Devi and Paxton (season 1, episode 8)

Never Have I Ever
Screenshot: Netflix

You never forget your first—especially if it’s your first kiss with your crush. Especially if your crush is dreamboat Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). And especially if you have just hit your lowest of lows at a high school party: pissing off your best friends, dodging a kiss from your academic rival, and falling into a pool. True, it’s only one medium-length lip-lock, but it still earns the top spot because by Paxton initiating the kiss, Devi’s wildest dreams came true. Plus, we as the audience benefit by getting a close-up look at his jawline that is so damn sharp you could cut diamonds with it. This smooch also receives extra points for the kiss happening in a car with seatbelts on. That is no easy feat, but Paxton is skilled enough to make it happen.

