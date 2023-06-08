Never Have I Ever - Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix

Season four also cements the show’s theme of letting go, with Nalini embracing the idea of independence and a potential new romance. Kamala goes through ups and downs that feel one-note at first but ultimately end with a similar hopeful message of championing herself. Even Pati enters an exciting new relationship. However, why NHIE cast Jeff Garlin to play her love interest remains a puzzling mystery; his stiff performance adds nothing of value to the otherwise promising storyline. The other sore spot of season four is a glaring lack of Megan Suri’s Aneesa, but at least there’s plenty of joy to be mined from Devi, Fabiola, and Eleanor’s (Ramona Young) final year at Sherman Oaks. And don’t worry, Devi’s never-ending Ben (Jaren Lewison) vs. Paxton (Darren Barnett) drama meets a swoon-worthy conclusion.

Ultimately, Never Have I Ever maintains the same sense of optimism and charm that’s carried it throughout its run. It’s got the same sense of zany humor as Kaling’s work on The Office and The Mindy Project, or Fisher’s on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, making the show appealing to a broader audience while capturing a specific community, and doing it all with terrific performances to boot. (When will the Academy retroactively give Jagannathan her Emmy?) And that’s its legacy: Never Have I Ever is emblematic of a time of change for South Asians on TV; it’s both a momentous stepping stone and a perfect little four-season treat.

Never Have I Ever season 4 premieres June 8 on Netflix