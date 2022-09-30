Horny Euphoria teens, meet your match. Although it’s been a decade since American Pie invited us to an all-American Reunion, a lot worth documenting can happen in ten years. The long-running raunchy teen comedy franchise turned cult gross-out staple is final ly getting another installment, per The Hollywood Reporter.



The film series has also signed on someone new to do the deed (of directing and writing). The next American Pie installment will welcome multi-hyphenate Sujata Day as its director; Day is known for her acting work on Insecure and a well-received debut feature, Definition Please. The four existing American Pie films were each helmed by a different director, with Paul Weitz taking the lead on the 1999 original— Day is the first woman to direct a film for the franchise.

Per THR, plot details on the series’ fifth installment remain under wraps, but the film is reportedly based on Day’s own original idea, which has been described as a “fresh take” (this seems more than plausible—put simply, the film’s semen-drenched stylings could stand from some feminine perspective.) Day will produce the project for Universal 1440 Entertainment, an arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Advertisement

There haven’t been any conclusive clues yet as to who of the original film’s main cast will return, but after last month’s Emmys there’s only one name on our lips: Jennifer Coolidge. Decades before the White Lotus scene-stealer won her well-deserved trophy, she brought a hilarious, brazen sensuality to American Pie as Stifler’s Mom, a name as culturally synonymous with MILF-dom as Stacy or Mrs. Robinson. If there’s one thing news of a new American Pie signals, it’s that Coolidge’s impact is more expansive than ever—now it’s on us to start campaigning for a cameo.