3 new songs and 3 new albums to listen to this weekend

Your reaction to the next half of this sentence is going to vary wildly based on whether or not you’re a very particular kind of early-’00s sicko, but here it is: Australian rapper Briggs’ new track, “Munarra,” has a distinctly nü-metal rap-rock sound to it. Think P.O.D. with less Jesus, or Papa Roach with less cringe. The lyrics are littered with exclamation points, each line delivered with a shout. We weren’t exactly prepared for a nü-metal resurgence but after hearing “Munarra,” we’re more open to it than we would have thought.