3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

Imogen Heap’s “What Have You Done To Me” remixes the melody of her early hit “Hide And Seek,” turning it into a more maximalist electro-pop groove. “What Have You Done To Me” is the first part of something Heap is calling The Living Song, which is a sort of website/app that empowers listeners to remix her music using AI. Heap’s music has never been conventional or safe, so her open-armed embrace of AI isn’t surprising, but it is a notable deviation from the way many other artists, writers, and actors have strongly denounced the controversial new technology. The song is still well worth checking out, though, if for no other reason than it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new original music from Heap.