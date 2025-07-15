Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from choreographer's rental car Officials issued an arrest warrant for a suspect who would likely be better off in police custody than in the free world, where the Beyhive can find them.

Some thief is about to feel the sting of the Beyhive. Last month, two days before Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour kicked off in Atlanta, hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, visuals, setlists, and a pair of AirPods Max were stolen from her choreographer’s rental. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, on July 8, the Beyoncé thieves broke into the parking garage where Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue parked their Jeep Wagoneer. When they returned to the car, someone had broken through the back lift gate and made off with two suitcases containing five hard drives of watermarked and unreleased music, visuals for her stage show, and past and current setlists. The bags also included designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max, which gave police a break in the case.