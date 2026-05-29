Nick Bilton suggests 60 Minutes might get "kind of gonzo" with its journalism
Employees, meanwhile, say "it's over."Screenshot: David Perell/YouTube
When Bari Weiss was announced as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, a lot of people—at least those who keep up with the media business—had an idea of what they were getting. Nick Bilton, who was appointed yesterday to be the new executive producer of 60 Minutes, is perhaps a less recognizable name in 2026. (Defector published a pretty helpful rundown of his credentials today, including an article he wrote for The New York Times in 2015 about getting cancer from wearable tech, which now has about 300 words worth of corrections and editor’s notes.) But whether you already know him or not, Bilton is starting to roll out his plans for 60 Minutes, which apparently include embracing “kind of gonzo journalism stuff.”
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