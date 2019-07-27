Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- Remember self-destructing DVDs? Water Cooled Potatoexamines the biggest tech failures in recent history
- The A.V. Club braved the heat (and an evacuation) for the 2019 Pitchfork Fest
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Marc Maron can’t live without the list of things he can live without
- Miss John Wick already? Two new sleepers deliver an action-movie fix to tide you over
Thursday
- Niecy Nash on DMing her way to an Emmy-nominated role and why her Reno baby hairs were vital
- Inside Killer Queen, the addictive arcade sensation that’s spawned its own subculture
Advertisement
Friday
- Let’s talk about the ending of Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
- Here’s to you, The Graduate, the Hollywood blockbuster that changed everything
- Hamlet’s fatalism is a perfect fit for Groundhog Day-style shenanigans
- 5 new releases we love: Spoon takes a victory lap, B Boys get jagged, and more
Advertisement