The Brundleverse is expanding with a new spin-off of David Cronenberg's The Fly In addition to pursuing a new Night Of The Living Dead sequel, director Nikyatu Jusu is developing a spin-off of David Cronenberg’s The Fly.

Step inside the telepod and prepare to spin off. The world and work of Seth Brundle are due for a revival, and Nanny writer-director Nikyatu Jusu appears ready to flip the switch. Per Deadline, Jusu will reportedly direct a new film set in the “universe” of David Cronenberg’s sci-fi classic The Fly. Now, before we lull ourselves into body horror bliss through the dulcet tones of Glenn Danzig wailing, “Return of the Fly, with Vincent Price,” we should clarify that Jusu’s film is a spin-off, not a direct sequel or remake.

So where does that leave us? Will this be a movie about Brundle’s grandson, the child of The Fly II’s Martin Brundle, allowing for the perfect title, Grandson Of The Fly? We don’t know. We simply don’t know!

Jusu rose to prominence through a series of short films, including Suicide By Sunlight, a stylish and satirical vampire short about a Black daywalker who can stand the sun thanks to the melanin in her skin. Since then, she directed the Sundance breakout Nanny, a psychological horror film about a Senegalese woman losing her mind after getting a job as the nanny of Michelle Monaghan’s daughter. The film landed on Amazon, dooming it to modest obscurity on a merciless algorithm, as has her in-the-works Night Of Living Dead sequel. That film will be a follow-up to George A. Romero’s 1968 original and ignore the other five sequels Romero directed, including Dawn and Day Of The Dead. A legacy sequel about Barbara’s now-grown daughter joining the family business of being eaten by zombies? We hope not.

