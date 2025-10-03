Nine Inch Nails' Future Ruins movie-music festival now in regular ol' Present Ruins

Here’s a simple marketing tip from your old pals here at The A.V. Club: When planning an event that could—hypothetically!—go catastrophically wrong and fall completely apart, maybe avoid naming it things that lend itself to headlines centered on that outcome. Like, say you’re Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and you’ve got this fun idea for a music festival celebrating movie music. Sure, you could call it “Future Ruins,” which sounds all grim and apocalyptic and looks good in your usual fonts. But then if you abruptly cancel the thing, well…

Anyway, Reznor and Ross abruptly announced today that they’re canceling their Future Ruins music festival, which was originally scheduled for November 8 in Los Angeles. The announcement was pretty blunt in its self-assessment, stating, “The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate.” Tickets for the one-day event, which was being put on by Live Nation, will be refunded.

The whole remit of Future Ruins was pretty clearly inspired by Reznor and Ross’ own work in film composing, most recently expressed through their (decent, throwback-y) soundtrack for the upcoming Tron: Ares. In announcing the festival back in May, Reznor asserted a desire to make film and TV composers feel like rock stars, saying, “It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting.”

The announced lineup for the festival was pretty stacked in terms of talent, tapping well-known names like John Carpenter, Mark Mothersbaugh, Questlove, and Danny Elfman to perform (or at least show off their existing tunes?), along with folks like Stranger Things‘ Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, Joker‘s Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Annihilation‘s Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow. (We’d list the whole slate but it is, uh, pretty moot at this point.) Marketing language around the festival suggested some sort of weird egalitarian structure with its bill, asserting there would be no headliner or hierarchies, and that the group would be a “stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again.” Or at all, as it turns out!

