No Music For Genocide calls for Eurovision 2026 boycott
The artist-led campaign has penned an open letter calling for a protest of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to Israel’s participation.Image courtesy of No Music for Genocide
This week, No Music For Genocide published an open letter calling for artists and fans to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Released alongside the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, the letter reads: “For the third consecutive year, they’ll find Israel celebrated onstage despite its ongoing genocide in Gaza, while Russia remains banned for its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As musicians and cultural workers, many living within the reaches of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), we reject Eurovision being used to whitewash and normalise Israel’s genocide, siege and brutal military occupation against Palestinians.”
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