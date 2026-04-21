No Music For Genocide calls for Eurovision 2026 boycott

This week, No Music For Genocide published an open letter calling for artists and fans to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Released alongside the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, the letter reads: “For the third consecutive year, they’ll find Israel celebrated onstage despite its ongoing genocide in Gaza, while Russia remains banned for its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As musicians and cultural workers, many living within the reaches of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), we reject Eurovision being used to whitewash and normalise Israel’s genocide, siege and brutal military occupation against Palestinians.”

Signers include Brian Eno, Massive Attack, Macklemore, Sigur Rós, Primal Scream, Peter Gabriel, Kneecap, Black Country, New Road, and hundreds more. The letter not only acknowledges that broadcasters in Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain have already refused to air the competition in protest of Israel’s inclusion, but it praises the Eurovision finalists who have chosen to skip the competition for the same reason. It calls for those in the industry, and fans thereof, to protest Eurovision until the EBU bans Israeli broadcaster KAN from airing the competition. Artists are also encouraged to geoblock their music from Israel—a process by which artists can restrict streaming access to their music on Israeli territory.

“We refuse to be silent when Israel’s genocidal violence soundtracks and silences Palestinian lives,” the letter concludes. “No stage for genocide. #BoycottEurovision.” At the bottom of the letter, over 1,100 boycotters’ names are listed in alphabetical order. The Eurovision contest will be held in Vienna starting on May 16.