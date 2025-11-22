Rambo and Street Fighter star Noah Centineo also wants to play with the Gundams now

We’re starting to suspect that Netflix star Noah Centineo might be the adult acting equivalent of that one kid who was always a little bit of a problem when you were just trying to hang out and play with action figures. You know the one: He could never just be He-Man, or Donatello, or the one Thundercat whose head got chewed on by the dog too much to be any kind of recognizable: He also had to be whichever new action figure or toy had most recently hoved into view.

How else to explain news that Centineo—whose previous castings in the IP space have included (a since discarded) leading role in Masters Of The Universe, and a Rambo prequel that’s currently in the works, and that bizarre Street Fighter movie that’s coming out in less than a year—is now circling a role in a live-action Gundam movie? How much poseable plastic does one guy need?

This is per Deadline, which reports that Centineo (who made the transition from Nickelodeon actor to teen heartthrob with his work in Netflix’s To All The Boys franchise) is being eyed to star in Legendary’s live-action version of the long-running, ridiculously prolific Japanese mecha series. Said casting would put him hypothetically opposite Sydney Sweeney, whose name has been listed as being linked to the project for a few months now, and was supposedly in final negotiations at the time. No word on what specific plot points the film would take from the wider Gundam canon, which typically focuses on giant space-set robot fights that blend animated action with a healthy dose of melodrama, but god knows there’s plenty to choose from. This film, specifically, has been in loose development since the early 2020s, originally with Centineo’s old bosses at Netflix attached, but is currently being worked on solely at Legendary. No director or writer has been announced, but the studio is supposedly hoping to get production off the ground some time early in 2026.