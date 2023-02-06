There’s something undeniably charming about Not Dead Yet, the new ABC sitcom that stars Gina Rodriguez as a reluctant obituary writer who discovers that she can see and communicate with the newly departed individuals whom she’s writing about. It’s an intriguing premise and, despite a few minor faults and foibles in its early execution, a worthy star vehicle for Rodriguez, who brings much of the same heartfelt humor and emotional intelligence that she delivered in spades as the titular protagonist on The CW’s Jane The Virgin.

Created by This Is Us co-executive producers David Windsor and Casey Johnson and inspired by Alexandra Potter’s novel Confessions Of A Forty-Something F**k Up, Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a 37-year-old journalist who, after having uprooted her life five years ago for a London-bound ex-fiancé, moves back to Southern California following their breakup. Hoping to restart the life she left behind, Nell returns to her old job at the SoCal Independent, but she soon discovers that nothing is the same anymore.

Not Dead Yet (Season 1) 2023 Comedy Grade B CAST Lauren Ash Lexi Gina Rodriguez Nell Serrano Hannah Simone Sam Rick Glassman Edward Phillip-Charlie Daniell Ren Hanami Neighbor CREATORS Alexandra Potter, Casey Johnson, David Windsor

For starters, Nell is forced to move in with a slightly passive-aggressive roommate (Rick Glassman) she found on Craigslist, who asks her to walk his dog every morning as part of their lease agreement. Her best friend, Sam (Hannah Simone), is now a mother of two and the lifestyle editor—and she’s even befriended their former nemesis, Lexi (Lauren Ash, in a dramatic departure from her work on Superstore), an aloof nepo baby who now runs the paper owned by her demanding father. Nell’s other close friend, Dennis (Josh Banday), is now the metro editor and the one who puts her on the obits beat. She even later befriends an older woman named Cricket (Angela Gibbs), a bar owner who recently lost her husband to cancer, in one of the best relationships on the show.

Each of these supporting players in Nell’s life is relatively well-defined in the jam-packed pilot, which finds the once-successful journalist struggling to balance the changes in her friends’ personal lives with her seemingly newfound ability to see dead people. But whereas some shows go out of their way to come up with a semi-plausible reason for their protagonists’ specter-seeing abilities (Sam from Ghosts, for example, fell down a flight of stairs and bonked her head), it’s not entirely clear, over the first five episodes screened for review, how Nell came to develop such a mystical power in the first place. Has she seen dead people at different points in her life and just never realized it? Would this ability go away if she was no longer writing obituaries? What about if she wasn’t working as a journalist?

Not Dead Yet - Official Trailer

But if jaded viewers are willing to suspend their disbelief, they will find a sweet but not too saccharine sitcom that largely succeeds in blending an acerbic wit with life-affirming lessons. Rodriguez imbues Nell, who uses the life advice from ghosts not only to write their obits but also to remind herself to get out of her own way, with a warmth and humanity that makes the character worth rooting for. The show will only stand to benefit from making better use of its supporting characters, who don’t make as much headway after the pilot and are already competing for the limited screen time remaining after Nell’s ghost-of-the-week storyline (which occasionally extends to multiple episodes). By focusing more on its core relationships, Not Dead Yet could very well help to breathe new life into the network sitcom.

Not Dead Yet premieres February 8 on ABC

