After the somewhat surprising success of Sharkboy And Lavagirl sequel We Can Be Heroes at Netflix in 2020, the streaming service granted Robert Rodriguez a chance to reboot his original young person-friendly action franchise: Spy Kids. A new Spy Kids was announced back in March, with Rodriguez co-writing (alongside his son, Racer Max) and directing a new story about a whole new family of spies. And now we know who will be playing those spies, thanks to Deadline.

Though they’re not the eponymous kids, the parents are—as you may have expected—the bigger draw here, in terms of star-power. Gina Rodriguez will be playing Spy Mom, the mom of the Spy Kids, while Zachary Levi will be playing Spy Dad, the dad the of the Spy Kids. Young child Everly Carganilla, who played a young child in Yes Day, The Afterparty, and The Chair (once again, Netflix takes care of its own), will be playing one Spy Kid, while the other will be played by newcomer Connor Esterson (who is also a young child).

The plot of this new Spy Kids, which doesn’t seem to have a name (will fans get annoyed if it’s just called Spy Kids when it seems to be a reboot and not a legacy sequel?), is about the children of the world’s best secret agents accidentally letting a “powerful game developer” release a “computer virus that gives him control of all technology.” The kids then have to become Spy Kids to save their parents and the world—which is all pretty standard Spy Kids stuff

The Deadline story doesn’t say when the new Spy Kids might land on Netflix, but it can’t take too long… or else the kids will grow up and it will turn into a sequel to that Paul Feig movie with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham (which was just called Spy, you see, as opposed to Spy Kids, since it was about adults ).