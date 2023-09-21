When you’ve got all five members of *NSYNC in your studio for one of their first interviews in literal decades (sorry for the reminder), you’ve got to give the people what they want. And what the people clearly want is to watch the guys eat hot wings and talk about their glory days—not their recent contribution to the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, which chicken and question purveyor Sean Evans barely even brings up at all.

Instead, the legendary boy band—that’s Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone—used their visit to the Hot Ones table to reflect on some of the highs (the fashion, among other things) and lows (also, notably, the fashion) of their career.

*NSYNC Breaks Another Record While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

In addition to sharing some goofy tour moments and revealing their collective “Mount Rushmore” of *NSYNC songs (“Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and “I Thought She Knew”), the band took a moment to reflect on what made them so successful from a sonic perspective.

“I think the crazy part about it is you have a lot of these bands that were put together, even the really good bands [like] One Direction, but you have five guys that are amazing singers and great soloists, so when they come out and do songs you fight over ‘where is this gonna be,’” said Kirkpatrick.

That, apparently, was never the case for *NSYNC. “We kind of knew we sucked at singing certain things,” he continued. “So we just fell into our spots and we knew our place, you know? Like, I know I’d be the high stuff, [Justin and JC] would do the leads, Joey would be in the middle, and Lance would be on the bass. It was a lot easier since we started with a sound rather than five amazing vocalists.”

Don’t worry, though—the years certainly don’t seem to have diminished the guys’ ability to take a joke. “I mean not to say we’re not [amazing vocalists], but I just did,” Kirkpatrick concluded. Even if that was the case, it certainly hasn’t stopped them yet.

