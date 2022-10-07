We’re just one week out now from the first-season finale of Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings show, Rings Of Power—where, we have it on good authority, “ALL. WILL. BE. REVEALED.” That’s per no less definitive a source than the just-released new trailer for the final episode of the show’s first season , which was deployed today at the series’ panel at New York Comic Con.

Season Finale Trailer | The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Prime Video

Said panel was a newly-minted star-studded affair, as cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson , Nazanin Boniadi , Charles Edwards , Leon Wadham , Benjamin Walker , Daniel Weyman , and Sara Zwangobani all took to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories and teases of the upcoming ending. That was up to and including a sneak peek at a full scene from the finale, exclusively for those who were in the room. But while s aid scene won’t be released online, our own Saloni Gajjar, in attendance at the Con, reports that it was a “key scene” featuring Galadriel and Elrond, plus Walker and Edwards’ characters Gil-galad and Celebrimbor. (Saloni couldn’t say any more, on pain of... warg, or something. Mithril bond? We don’t know.)

What we can share is the actual trailer, which suggests that, yeah: Sauron’s coming, folks. That’s to say nothing of a quick glimpse at that Balrog that popped up at the end of this week’s episode, as well as a whole bunch of shots of our various heroes looking extremely imperiled by threats on all sides.

Meanwhile, Rings Of Power itself is going strong: Series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay missed the panel for the fairly good reason that they’re off getting ready to film its already-ordered second season. Oh, and the show’s getting an official podcast, too; genre fave Felicia Day—who was also in attendance to moderate today’s panel—will host the 8-episode companion show, which will go up for public consumption on October 14. You can check out a trailer for the show here:

