Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, and Iron Maiden lead Rock Hall’s 2026 induction class

Phil Collins, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross, and Billy Idol will also be enshrined.

By Matt Mitchell  |  April 13, 2026 | 10:09pm
Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Music News Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, and Iron Maiden lead Rock Hall’s 2026 induction class

Tonight, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 induction class. Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, and Billy Idol will be enshrined at this year’s Rock Hall’s induction ceremony. Collins was enshrined previously, as a member of Genesis in 2010. Last year, Oasis, Iron Maiden, and Joy Division/New Order were nominated alongside inductees Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Salt-N-Peppa, and the White Stripes but did not garner enough votes. Wu-Tang Clan and Vandross were both nominated for the first time this year. Mariah Carey, Jeff Buckley, Lauryn Hill, the Black Crowes, P!nk, and Shakira were also nominated but missed the cut. 

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will also award the Early Influence Award to Fela Kuti, MC Lyte, Gram Parsons, and Queen Latifah. Rick Rubin and Linda Creed will be given Music Excellence Awards, and Ed Sullivan will receive a posthumous Ahmet Ertegun Award. The ceremony will happen on November 14 in Los Angeles. An ABC and Disney+ broadcast will occur in December.

 
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