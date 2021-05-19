Barack Obama talks UFOs with vaguely humanoid talk show host, James Corden. Screenshot : The Late Late Show With James Corden

Earlier this week, we covered 60 Minutes’ episode all about how UFOs (UAPs if you’re fancy) are definitely real. Not to be outdone by the creepy enthusiasm shown by reptilian senator Marco Rubio during the broadcast, former president/current podcaster Barack Obama decided to hurry up and confirm the existence of UFOs during his next available media appearance.



And so, because of this, when the history of our species’ interaction with the Great Galactic Federation is recorded, it will be a picture of James Corden’s eerily grinning mug that’s set next to a photo of Obama. (And a majestic oil on canvas portrait of our new overlord, Borghulon The Destroyer, of course.)



After refusing to share what he knew about the American government’s UFO programs during an interview with Stephen Colbert last December, Obama has now figured he might as well open up a bit for Corden. When asked by bandleader Reggie Watts about what’s going on with all the alien talk lately, Obama replies by saying that he asked whether or not there was a “lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and space ship” when he took office, but was told there wasn’t. (A likely story.)

He continues by saying “what is true” is that “there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are, we can’t explain how they moved their trajectory.” He also states that, “I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”



Obama also tells Corden and Watts that “when it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air.” He ends the whole thing by suggesting that Watts may be an alien himself, so there’s definitely some deflection going on. Still, his acknowledgement of the footage is noteworthy.



It also means that when the aliens do decide to stop messing around and just announce their presence outright, our history books—if their feeble paper pages survive immersion in the Glorflux Modules that will be used to catalog every being and object on Earth—will have to record the most important figures in this new era as an unlikely line-up that now includes Tom DeLonge, Demi Lovato, Prince Philip, Reggie Watts, and James Corden.



