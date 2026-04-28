R.I.P. Gerry Conway, legendary comics writer and co-creator of The Punisher Gerry Conway, who is responsible for some of the most crucial characters and storylines in comics history, was 73.

Gerry Conway has died. As the co-creator of Punisher and author of “The Night Gwen Stacy Died,” the legendary comic book writer had an outsized impact on the medium, with storylines and characters that remain cornerstones of the world’s most popular and successful titles. Marvel confirmed Conway’s death but did not report a cause. He was 73.

“Gerry Conway brought real stakes to his writing, able to weave together sensational super heroics with the human and relatable, and in doing so created some of the most memorable stories and characters of all time,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in a statement. “His writing has been hugely impactful across our comics, but it has also inspired so much of what we’ve done on screen, from Werewolf By Night to Daredevil to Spider-Man and Punisher. Gerry was a wonderful collaborator and friend to so many and will be dearly missed.”