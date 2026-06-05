R.I.P. Anthony Head, Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Giles 

Anthony Head has died. Best known as Giles, Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s stuffy but lovable Watcher, on seven seasons of the beloved horror series, Head had a long, fruitful career on stage, screen, and radio, appearing in productions of Rocky Horror and episodes of the streaming hit Ted Lasso. He died of complications due to pneumonia, his daughters, Emily and Daisy, said in a statement to The Press Association. He was 72.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” his daughters said. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”
“We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in—he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.”
Head knew he wanted to be an actor from age 6, when he performed in a neighborhood production of The Emperor’s New Clothes, organized by his actress mother’s friends. The son of documentary filmmaker Seafield Laurence Stewart Murray Head and British film and television actress Helen Shingler, Head was born on February 20, 1954, in Camden Town, London. After attending the London Academy of Arts, he landed a role in Godspell in 1978 before making his TV debut in two episodes of the British TV drama, Enemy At The Law.
Over the next decade, Head became a TV regular, thanks to a star turn as one half of the Gold Blend Couple in a series of Nescafé commercials that ran between 1987 and 1993. The advertisements were sent stateside in 1990, where the will-they-won’t-they romance of the commercial couple continued to enthrall American viewers while selling them on Taster’s Choice. The ads were such a hit that Nestle and the advertising firm behind the spots, McCann-Erickson, commissioned a 300-page romance novel about the couple called Love Over Gold.
While transforming into a commercial sensation, Head slipped into the garter belts of Dr. Frank N. Furter in a West End revival of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Chrysalis Records even put out a single of his version of “Sweet Transvestite” in 1991. He’d play the role several more times throughout his life.
As Head’s commercial star peaked, he landed the role of his lifetime, playing Buffy Summers’ mentor, father figure, and Watcher Rupert Giles on Buffy The Vampire Slayer. The steady anchor of the series, who aided the Scooby Gang from one Big Bad to the next, Head’s Giles often served as the straight man to Sunnydale teens’ pop-culture-infected jokes. Over time, his emotional bond with Buffy became the show’s emotional core, comforting her as she slayed one schoolmate after another. He eventually left the show’s main cast in season six but would return as a guest star for the show’s final episodes. He would reprise the role for an Audible Buffyverse Story and an episode of Robot Chicken.
Though he would be known to Buffy fans as Giles for the rest of his life, he had a celebrated career after the show’s run. He appeared as the Prime Minister on the sketch show Little Britain, as Prince Arthur’s father, King Uther Pendragon, on Merlin, and stole the show as Nathan the Repo Man in Repo! The Genetic Opera, a role he received because of the musical Buffy episode, “Once More With Feeling.” More recently, he appeared as Lord Sheffield on Bridgerton and as the recurring character Rupert Manion on Ted Lasso.
Head’s partner, animal-welfare advocate Sarah Fisher, died in December 2025. He is survived by his brother, musician Murray Head, and his two daughters with Fisher.