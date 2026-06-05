R.I.P. Anthony Head, Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Giles Anthony Head, who starred on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, was 72.

Anthony Head has died. Best known as Giles, Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s stuffy but lovable Watcher, on seven seasons of the beloved horror series, Head had a long, fruitful career on stage, screen, and radio, appearing in productions of Rocky Horror and episodes of the streaming hit Ted Lasso. He died of complications due to pneumonia, his daughters, Emily and Daisy, said in a statement to The Press Association. He was 72.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” his daughters said. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

“We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in—he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.”

Head knew he wanted to be an actor from age 6, when he performed in a neighborhood production of The Emperor’s New Clothes, organized by his actress mother’s friends. The son of documentary filmmaker Seafield Laurence Stewart Murray Head and British film and television actress Helen Shingler, Head was born on February 20, 1954, in Camden Town, London. After attending the London Academy of Arts, he landed a role in Godspell in 1978 before making his TV debut in two episodes of the British TV drama, Enemy At The Law.