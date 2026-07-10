Obsession has had enough box office, heading to Peacock Curry Barker's runaway box office hit is coming to streaming next week.

By pretty much any metric, Obsession is one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories. As we reported last night, Curry Barker’s directorial debut has become the highest-grossing film made for less than $1 million (unadjusted for inflation), and it did it in just eight weeks at the box office, thanks in large part to good, old-fashioned, strong word-of-mouth. It’s currently the seventh highest-grossing film of 2026 globally, beating out both a Star War and a Disney-Pixar joint. Though it fell from the top five at the box office last weekend, it’s still grossed more than $1 million at the box office every day since, besting Stephen Spielberg’s newer Disclosure Day. This is all to say, it’s a big, money-making hit, so, naturally, it’s about time to move it to streaming.