Obsession has had enough box office, heading to Peacock

Curry Barker's runaway box office hit is coming to streaming next week.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 10, 2026 | 11:51am
Film News Obsession
Obsession has had enough box office, heading to Peacock

By pretty much any metric, Obsession is one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories. As we reported last night, Curry Barker’s directorial debut has become the highest-grossing film made for less than $1 million (unadjusted for inflation), and it did it in just eight weeks at the box office, thanks in large part to good, old-fashioned, strong word-of-mouth. It’s currently the seventh highest-grossing film of 2026 globally, beating out both a Star War and a Disney-Pixar joint. Though it fell from the top five at the box office last weekend, it’s still grossed more than $1 million at the box office every day since, besting Stephen Spielberg’s newer Disclosure Day. This is all to say, it’s a big, money-making hit, so, naturally, it’s about time to move it to streaming. 

That’s right, Peacock announced this morning that Obsession will arrive on the streaming platform on July 17, just one week from today. Admittedly, two months is a longer theatrical window than most films in 2026 get. Focus Features, the distributor of Obsession, only operates on a 17-day theatrical window, per Deadline, and Universal, which distributed the movie internationally, is only extending its theatrical window to 45 days in 2027. By the time it hits streaming, Obsession will have gotten 60 days. Still, from where we’re sitting, Obsession appears to be a money-printing machine in cinemas—we’ll see how it fares against the multiple other screens of the home viewing experience. 

 
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