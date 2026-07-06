Minions & Monsters narrowly ekes out victory over Toy Story 5 at box office

The Minions won again at the box office, but it’s certainly their least convincing win yet. After opening on Wednesday, Minions & Monsters grossed just $61.4 million domestically in five days, and just $36.4 million from Friday to Sunday. While this isn’t horrible news for the movie—it also racked up $98.43 million internationally—it’s a marked decline from the other recent movies in the Despicable Me franchise. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, both Despicable Me 4 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru opened to around $120 million.

It’s still a better result than that for Supergirl, which fell 74% compared to its (already tough) opening last week. The movie added less than $10 million in its second weekend, dropping from the number two spot to the number four spot, putting it behind Minions & Monsters, Toy Story 5—which nearly caught up to Minions three-day total with $31 million—and the new Angel Studios release Young Washington. (Before you ask, yes, Fox News is already gloating about the “patriotic” movie beating the female-led superhero movie.) Young Washington did perform pretty well over the semiquincentennial weekend, earning about $20 million across 2,700 theaters, meaning that it grossed about as much per theater as Toy Story 5.

Elsewhere, Obsession finally dipped out of the top five for the first time since it opened. That being said, the film officially broke $400 million globally. Take a look at the entire top ten below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.