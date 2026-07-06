Minions & Monsters narrowly ekes out victory over Toy Story 5 at box office

The new Angel Studios joint Young Washington also beat out Supergirl.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 6, 2026 | 2:08pm
Film News Weekend Box Office
Minions & Monsters narrowly ekes out victory over Toy Story 5 at box office

The Minions won again at the box office, but it’s certainly their least convincing win yet. After opening on Wednesday, Minions & Monsters grossed just $61.4 million domestically in five days, and just $36.4 million from Friday to Sunday. While this isn’t horrible news for the movie—it also racked up $98.43 million internationally—it’s a marked decline from the other recent movies in the Despicable Me franchise. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, both Despicable Me 4 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru opened to around $120 million.

It’s still a better result than that for Supergirl, which fell 74% compared to its (already tough) opening last week. The movie added less than $10 million in its second weekend, dropping from the number two spot to the number four spot, putting it behind Minions & Monsters, Toy Story 5—which nearly caught up to Minions three-day total with $31 million—and the new Angel Studios release Young Washington. (Before you ask, yes, Fox News is already gloating about the “patriotic” movie beating the female-led superhero movie.) Young Washington did perform pretty well over the semiquincentennial weekend, earning about $20 million across 2,700 theaters, meaning that it grossed about as much per theater as Toy Story 5

Elsewhere, Obsession finally dipped out of the top five for the first time since it opened. That being said, the film officially broke $400 million globally. Take a look at the entire top ten below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo

  1. 1. Minions & Monsters
  2. 2. Toy Story 5
  3. 3. Young Washington
  4. 4. Supergirl
  5. 5. Disclosure Day
  6. 6. Obsession
  7. 7. Backrooms
  8. 8. Jackass: Best And Last
  9. 9. Scary Movie
  10. 10. The Invite

 
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