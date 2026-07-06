Minions & Monsters narrowly ekes out victory over Toy Story 5 at box office
The new Angel Studios joint Young Washington also beat out Supergirl.
The Minions won again at the box office, but it’s certainly their least convincing win yet. After opening on Wednesday, Minions & Monsters grossed just $61.4 million domestically in five days, and just $36.4 million from Friday to Sunday. While this isn’t horrible news for the movie—it also racked up $98.43 million internationally—it’s a marked decline from the other recent movies in the Despicable Me franchise. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, both Despicable Me 4 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru opened to around $120 million.
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