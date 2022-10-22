The Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

Elsa Lanchester only needed about five minutes of screen time in James Whale’s The Bride Of Frankenstein to cement herself in film history, becoming one of the most iconic images of classic horror. The Bride Of Frankenstein works wonderfully as a standalone work or as a sequel, delving deeper into what it means to be alive. Is it as simple as being reanimated flesh? Both of Frankenstein’s monsters beg to differ. Nonetheless, the outcast, scorned monster gets to make a friend and gets to indulge in the humanly vice of smoking a cigarette—and rather likes it.