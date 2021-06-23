Jerry Seinfeld Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

You’ve waited long enough, Internet, and your patience has been rewarded. After about 15 years of meme-ing Bee Movie, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is getting back in the movie business with “Unfrosted,” a movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart, obviously. Why even ask what “Unfrosted” is about? And, of course, Seinfeld is going to star in and direct the picture. Why wouldn’t he? Netflix, which produced several specials for Seinfeld and his interview show Comedian In Cars Getting Coffee (sorry, Crackle), will produce the movie. Finally, Seinfeld says that the film is based on hi s famed “Pop-Tart” joke, which was the subject of a New York Times interview in 2012.

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” Seinfeld told Deadline. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

A standard of any budding open-mic comic, or really just anyone just trying to write a speech, Jerry Seinfeld’s New York Times interview “How To Write A Joke” dissects a then-work-in-progress Pop-Tart joke. Yup, the five-minute video that starts with Seinfeld musing, “I know you think people are going to be interested in this, but they’re not,” now has an upcoming sequel. In the video, Seinfeld says that he was working on the joke for two years, and now he gets to spend another couple of months working on it, expanding it into a whole movie. “To waste this much time on something that stupid, that felt good to me,” Seinfeld said in the video. So let the good times roll.

This will be Seinfeld’s first movie project since Bee Movie, which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in. Production on “Unfrosted” begins next spring, so there’s still time to change the title to “Pop-Tart: Origins.”

