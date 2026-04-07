Former Migos rapper Offset shot in Florida, reportedly in stable condition
Representatives for the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper say Offset is in stable condition and currently receiving medical careCredit: Wojciech Pędzich
“Jealousy” rapper Offset was shot near a casino in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this evening. A spokesperson for the rapper told TMZ that he is currently “fine,” “stable,” and receiving medical care. According to Seminole County Police, the incident occurred outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood around 7 P.M. EST. Two individuals have been detained, but the investigation is still ongoing. Police say the “site is secure and there is no threat to the public.”
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