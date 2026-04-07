Former Migos rapper Offset shot in Florida, reportedly in stable condition

“Jealousy” rapper Offset was shot near a casino in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this evening. A spokesperson for the rapper told TMZ that he is currently “fine,” “stable,” and receiving medical care. According to Seminole County Police, the incident occurred outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood around 7 P.M. EST. Two individuals have been detained, but the investigation is still ongoing. Police say the “site is secure and there is no threat to the public.”

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, broke into the mainstream with the innovative George trap trio Migos in the late ’00s. After a decade of modest underground hits, Migos became one of rap’s biggest and most acclaimed groups with their second album, Culture, scoring era-defining hits with “Bad And Boujee” and “T-Shirt.” Sadly, in 2022, one member of the group, Takeoff, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. Months later, Offset and fellow surviving Migos member Quavo performed together for the last time at the BET Awards. They later described Takeoff as “the glue” that held Migos together.

Offset became the subject of much tabloid interest after marrying Cardi B in 2017. The couple had three children together before divorcing in 2023. Since 2019, Offset has released three solo albums, including 2025’s Kiari.