New trailer shows that Andy Serkis' Animal Farm will have some politics in it, after all

If you were hoping the third trailer would be the charm for Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm adaptation—after a Seth Rogen-filled teaser and first trailer that felt more like Illumination than George Orwell—get ready to be as disappointed as Snowball’s followers. The latest glimpse of the animated film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, might be the first to indicate that the book’s satire won’t be jettisoned entirely, but it still seems way more interested in Dreamworks-style hackery than political allegory. Not that we’d necessarily expect a movie marketed to kids in the year 2026 to serve as a Trotskyist critique of Stalinism, but to shy away from the content of a book that, for eight decades, has been read almost exclusively by 12-year-olds would be pretty weird.

The new trailer shows more of Rogen’s Napoleon and his Stalinesque rise from rebellion leader to dictator than those first two sneak peeks, with enough of Orwell in there—the worker animals get less and less to eat while the pigs get greedy and spoiled (and, at some point, apparently put on ’70s-looking sportcoats)—to make you think maybe Serkis and screenwriter Nicholas Stoller know what they’re doing, after all. But then Gaten Matarazzo’s Lucky, a piglet created for the movie, seems to be set up in a heroic role that doesn’t exist in the book; it’d be just like a modern day kids movie to turn Animal Farm into a Screenwriting 101 Hero’s Journey, as if a despotic regime can be taken down by the good intentions of one true hero and not, y’know, some combination of the weight of its own corruption and a concerted effort by the masses.

Joining Rogen and Matarazzo are Kieran Culkin as Napoleon’s propaganda master Squealer, Woody Harrelson as the exploited workhorse Boxer (an actual horse, obviously), Laverne Cox as Trotsky stand-in Snowball, Jim Parsons as the sheep, Iman Vellani as Lucky’s piglet friends, Kathleen Turner as the cynical donkey Benjamin, and Glenn Close as… a billionaire CEO who wants to take over the farm. Because Animal Farm has always needed a Cruella de Vil-style villainess. The movie’s out in just a few weeks, so get your predictions in now on what ’80s pop songs will soundtrack its montages.