New trailer shows that Andy Serkis' Animal Farm will have some politics in it, after all
But it'll still have all that Dreamworks-style stuff from the first two trailers, too.Images: Angel Studios
If you were hoping the third trailer would be the charm for Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm adaptation—after a Seth Rogen-filled teaser and first trailer that felt more like Illumination than George Orwell—get ready to be as disappointed as Snowball’s followers. The latest glimpse of the animated film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, might be the first to indicate that the book’s satire won’t be jettisoned entirely, but it still seems way more interested in Dreamworks-style hackery than political allegory. Not that we’d necessarily expect a movie marketed to kids in the year 2026 to serve as a Trotskyist critique of Stalinism, but to shy away from the content of a book that, for eight decades, has been read almost exclusively by 12-year-olds would be pretty weird.