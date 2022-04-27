Earlier today we reported on the CinemaCon debut of the new trailer for Olivia Wilde’s second full feature, Don’t Worry Darling, a 1950s set thriller about a couple (Florence Pugh and Harry Styles) whose rising distrust of each other does not preclude them from some pretty enthusiastic, dining table-based doin’ it. Wilde was on hand to show off the film at the Las Vegas-set event, hype up theatrical distribution, and maybe take a little victory lap for the success of her first feature, the utterly winning 2019 teen comedy Booksmart.

And also, as it turns out, to deal with some serious horseshit, in the form of a man (presumed to be an employee of a process server company) who decided it would be appropriate to walk up to the stage Wilde was doing her job on and toss an envelope at her feet, containing what were later revealed to be some manner of custody papers between her and her former partner, Jason Sudeikis. Wilde, being an actual professional, reportedly managed to not let this interruption faze her, scooping up the envelope and examining it with a quick remark before getting on with promoting her film.

The fact that she had to maintain that level of decorum, though, at a moment that was supposed to be about the arrival of her latest creative effort, is a hell of a fucking downer. And while Wilde hasn’t made any public statements about the interruption, Sudeikis has—which is to say, a representative for Sudeikis has, releasing, per Deadline, a statement distancing the Ted Lasso star from the process server’s infiltration of the event (which CinemaCon has said it’s looking into).

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the statement reads. Sudeikis is reportedly in Amsterdam at the moment, filming the third season of the Apple TV Plus show.

So, yeah: We don’t get all the demographic data around here, so it’s not immediately clear how many process servers, lawyers who employ process servers, or Jasons Sudeikis who employ lawyers who employ process servers read this site, but: Don’t fucking do this, ’kay?