Clone Club assemble because AMC has officially greenlit the Orphan Black spin-off series, Orphan Black: Echoes. Serving as a sequel to the original show, Echoes will be set in the near future and introduce a whole new cast of characters—characters that won’t all be played by Tatiana Maslany.

The official description for Orphan Black: Echoes reads:

Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) serves as the series creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer with director John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series. The 10-episode season order will be overseen by the original executive producers David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are,” Fishko says.

The series is set to premiere in 2023, six years after the original series wrapped. Tatiana Maslany played numerous, multi-faceted clones of herself in the science fiction thriller series. Over the course of its run, Maslany earned two Emmy nominations and won once for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. No cast announcements have been made for Echoes.

“Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting. For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them!” Fawcett says about the new series.