This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences unveiled the nominees for this year’s Oscar awards. The films that pulled in the most nominations are Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog with 12 nominations and Denis Villeneuve ’s Dune with 10 nominations. Belfast and West Side Story both scored 7 nominations each.

The 10 films nominated for Best Picture category are: Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power Of The Dog, Drive My Car, King Richard, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.

Some pleasant surprises come in the acting categories, with Jessie Buckley receiving a nomination for her supporting performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter; Olivia Colman was nominated in the Best A ctress category for the same film.



Additionally, Kristen Stewart has received a first-time nomination in the lead actress category for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer (That’s right, it’s now Oscar-nominated actor Kristen Stewart to you).



In one of the few nominations for Joel Coen’s adaptation of The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Denzel Washington has received a Best Actor nomination for his lead performance .

With Jane Campion’s nomination in the B est D irector category, she becomes the only woman to be nominated twice in Oscars history. She previously nominated for best director with her 1993 film The Piano, and won the award for original screenplay that year.

The animated documentary Flee continues to garner acclaim with its nominations this morning. The Riz Ahmed-produced feature has broken a strange record by nabbing nominations in the Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature categories, making it the first film to do so.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be on March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with a live telecast on ABC. For the first time in three years, the Oscars will have a host in 2022, though who that will be is still unknown.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast



Coda



Don’t Look Up



Dune



Licorice Pizza



The Power Of The Dog



Drive My Car



King Richard



Nightmare Alley



West Side Story





Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda



Dune



Drive My Car



The Lost Daughter



The Power Of The Dog





Best Original Screenplay

Belfast



Don’t Look Up



King Richard



Licorice Pizza



The Worst Person In The World





Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of The Dog



Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!



Will Smith, King Richard



Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth





Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter



Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer





Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter



Ariana DeBose, West Side Story



Judi Dench, Belfast



Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog



Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard





Best Supporting Actor



Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog



Troy Kotsur, Coda



J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos



Kodi Smit- McPhee, The Power of The Dog





Best Director

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh



Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi



Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson



The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion



West Side Story, Steven Spielberg





Best Animated Feature

Encanto



Flee



Luca



The Mitchells Vs. The Machines



Raya And The Last Dragon





Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand Of God

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom

The Worst Person In The World





Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog





Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story





Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story





Animated Short

“Affairs Of The Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”





Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu—Take And Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”





Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!





Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming To America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci





Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down To Joy,” Belfast

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days





Documentary Short

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen Of Basketball”

“Three Songs For Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”





Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (... Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire





Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home





Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story





Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story