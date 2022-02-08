This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences unveiled the nominees for this year’s Oscar awards. The films that pulled in the most nominations are Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog with 12 nominations and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune with 10 nominations. Belfast and West Side Story both scored 7 nominations each.
The 10 films nominated for Best Picture category are: Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power Of The Dog, Drive My Car, King Richard, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.
Some pleasant surprises come in the acting categories, with Jessie Buckley receiving a nomination for her supporting performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter; Olivia Colman was nominated in the Best Actress category for the same film.
Additionally, Kristen Stewart has received a first-time nomination in the lead actress category for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer (That’s right, it’s now Oscar-nominated actor Kristen Stewart to you).
In one of the few nominations for Joel Coen’s adaptation of The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Denzel Washington has received a Best Actor nomination for his lead performance.
With Jane Campion’s nomination in the Best Director category, she becomes the only woman to be nominated twice in Oscars history. She previously nominated for best director with her 1993 film The Piano, and won the award for original screenplay that year.
The animated documentary Flee continues to garner acclaim with its nominations this morning. The Riz Ahmed-produced feature has broken a strange record by nabbing nominations in the Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature categories, making it the first film to do so.
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
A classic Wii game reimagined
Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game.
The 94th annual Academy Awards will be on March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with a live telecast on ABC. For the first time in three years, the Oscars will have a host in 2022, though who that will be is still unknown.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 Oscar nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Drive My Car
King Richard
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Dune
Drive My Car
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of The Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Troy Kotsur, Coda
J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit- McPhee, The Power of The Dog
Best Director
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand Of God
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
The Worst Person In The World
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Animated Short
“Affairs Of The Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper”
Live Action Short
“Ala Kachuu—Take And Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming To America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down To Joy,” Belfast
“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Documentary Short
“Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
“The Queen Of Basketball”
“Three Songs For Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (... Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story