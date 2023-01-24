Oscars 2023: Here's the full list of nominations

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

This morning, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams joined forces at the crack of dawn (Pacific time) to announce the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards. Set to air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 12, the first post-Slap Oscars has a lot to follow (and a considerably stronger lineup of films in the running).

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

“ Applause”

“ Hold My Hand”

“ Lift Me Up”

“ Naatu Naatu”

“ This Is A Life”

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling



All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

