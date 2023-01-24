Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Oscars 2023: Here's the full list of nominations

The 95th Academy Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on March 12

Hattie Lindert
Oscar statuettes on display in 2020
Photo: Richard Harbaugh - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. (Getty Images)

This morning, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams joined forces at the crack of dawn (Pacific time) to announce the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards. Set to air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 12, the first post-Slap Oscars has a lot to follow (and a considerably stronger lineup of films in the running).

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause”
Hold My Hand”
Lift Me Up”
Naatu Naatu”
This Is A Life”

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

FilmNewswire