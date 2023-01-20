The 95th Oscar nominations: Here's when and how to watch them

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After months and months of predictions and discourse, the Oscar nominations are finally here. We’ve got our list of hopeful nominees rounded up, and now we can only wait to see what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided. Here’s a rundown on when and how you can watch the nominations live.



When will the nominations be announced?

The nominations will be announced from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT).

Where can you watch the nominations?

The nominations will air live on ABC’s Good Morning America, and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org and Oscar.com, as well as on the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Who is announcing the nominations?

Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed and M3GAN’s Allison Williams are set to announce this year’s nominees.

Ahmed was previously nominated for his performance in 2019's Sound Of Metal, and in 2020 took home the Academy Award for Best Live-action Short Film for co-writing The Long Goodbye.

Williams most recently starred in the buzzy horror flick M3GAN, and is known for her lead performances on HBO’s Girls and Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Back in 2017, Ahmed actually appeared on two episodes of Girls opposite Lena Dunham.

Who will be nominated?

Well, that’s the point of the whole announcement, silly goose. However, the Academy shared its shortlists for several categories, including Best Music (Original Score), Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best International Feature Film.

Some of the frontrunners for Best Picture include Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, The Banshees Of Inisherin, TÁR, and Elvis, with their corresponding directors in line for the Best Director category.

Under the acting categories, those with some serious momentum behind them include Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Cate Blanchett (TÁR), and Viola Davis (The Woman King). Ke Huy Quan seems like a shoo-in for the supporting actor category, with many hoping his EEAAO co-star Stephanie Hsu receives a nod as well.

The Oscars themselves will air on March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel taking on the role of host for the third time.