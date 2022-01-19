For far, far too long, fans of Creed, Puddle Of Mudd, and Sugar Ray could only dream of having their idols present at their weddings. For far, far too long couples have suffered through unrocking ceremonies, minds unnecessarily distracted while exchanging vows by thoughts of how much better life would be if only Scott Stapp was on hand to officiate in soaring, sub-Vedderian tones.



Thankfully, a solution to this problem has arrived in the form of Honeymoon Rock Festival, the festival where attendees can get married by the guy who sang the third track on your old high school mix CD that now lies splintered in some faraway landfill.

Coming to Remington Park in Oklahoma City this March 18th to 20th, Honeymoon would already be notable just for its three-day line-up, which features heavy hitters like Puddle Of Mudd, Wheatus, Fuel, a solo Scott Stapp, Saliva, Powerman 5000, Everclear, Sugar Ray, Eve 6, and Saving Abel. This nexus of turn of the millennium radio rock power has formed not just to sing power ballads about mean girlfriends but, in the words of the event’s About page, “to celebrate rock and love.”

While regular tickets are available for those uninterested in a Fuel-themed ceremony, Honeymoon is also selling “onstage wedding packages.” These include a “10-15 onstage group wedding for the brides and grooms” that will be “officiated by Performer in between sets.” If that wasn’t romantic enough on its own, the packages also come with “dressing rooms, VIP day passes for 4, which includes open bar/open buffet at VIP tent, meet and greets with most bands (pending COVID safety),” and many more tantalizing benefits, such as “VIP Bathroom Trailers.”

The price isn’t listed for these wedding packages yet. But that’s completely understandable when you consider the ultimately priceless opportunity that is having Rob Zombie’s little brother peer tearfully out from under a pair of welding goggles and bleached spiked hair to seal your matrimonial bonds.



