Outlander: Blood Of My Blood gets back to the past in first season 2 teaser

Sure, a big part of being an Outlander fan is waiting, but since there were briefly two series in the franchise in production at the same time, this drought will be shorter than most. Outlander: Blood Of My Blood, the prequel series that asks what it was like for not only your parents but your partners’ parents to hook up while traveling through time, returns this September, less than a year after its first season concluded and just about four months after the flagship Outlander series concluded.

Starz also shared a first teaser for Blood Of My Blood‘s second season, which spotlights both of the show’s leading couples, with Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia (Hermione Corfield) Beauchamp finally reconnected after spending a good chunk of season one separated. Meanwhile, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) had their burgeoning love interrupted by the 1715 Jacobite Rising, forcing them to choose between love and family.

The first season of Blood Of My Blood was received enthusiastically when it premiered last year, with critic Hunter Ingram calling it “a towering romance that wastes no time proving it has impressive command over its two-is-better-than-one setup” in his review for this site. Hopefully, the two-is-better-than-one element applies to Blood Of My Blood‘s seasons, and not just its couples.

Season two of Outlander: Blood Of My Blood premieres on Starz on September 18.