Outlander: Blood Of My Blood gets back to the past in first season 2 teaser
The prequel series also shared a release date for its second outing.Image courtesy of Starz
Sure, a big part of being an Outlander fan is waiting, but since there were briefly two series in the franchise in production at the same time, this drought will be shorter than most. Outlander: Blood Of My Blood, the prequel series that asks what it was like for not only your parents but your partners’ parents to hook up while traveling through time, returns this September, less than a year after its first season concluded and just about four months after the flagship Outlander series concluded.
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