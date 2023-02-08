Owen Wilson goes full Bob Ross in the trailer for Paint

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In a world where no one appreciates Bob Ross’ perm anymore comes the trailer for Paint, a new comedy in which soft-spoken actor Owen Wilson does his best to teach people the joy of painting. With a voice that sounds like a warm bath and a pipe that just won’t quit, Wilson plays Ross-like surrogate Carl Nargle, the host of Vermont’s beloved public television series. As the synopsis states, Nargle’s got it all: “a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke.”

Directed by Brit McAdam, the film imagines a reality where things aren’t perfect for this particular happy tree enthusiast. After years at the top, a new TV painter has stolen the hearts and minds of Nargle’s flock. The sudden competition seemingly causes the permed painter to spiral into depression, even though he has fans sucking cheese right off the tips of his fingers. It’s every public TV artist’s dream.

Paint - Teaser Trailer Ft. Owen Wilson | HD | IFC Films

McAdam’s direction has a bit of that Napoleon Dynamite thrift store innocence. But the real money here is Wilson’s performance. Bob Ross parodies are a dime a dozen and rarely, if ever, acknowledge how relaxing, enjoyable, and magical it is to watch him work. In that regard, Wilson is a good pick. There’s a warmth and delicacy to Wilson that sells the character, while he keeps that necessary resentment on a low simmer.



Wilson’s also backed by a solid supporting cast, including Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Lucy Freyer, and Stephen Root.

It should be noted, again, that this isn’t a biopic about Bob Ross. No one was licking cheese off his fingers, nor did anyone supplant him as America’s foremost art teacher.



Paint opens in theaters on April 7, 2023.